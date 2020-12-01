Naval version of Brahmos missile successfully tested

The Indian Navy successfully tested the naval version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile (Brahmos Missile) on Tuesday. Official sources gave information about this. The missile is being tested by all the three organs of the army. Under this, the naval version of the BrahMos missile was tested. The Indian Navy conducted a similar test of the missile in the Arabian Sea six weeks ago. Also Read – India leases from US on very dangerous Predator Drones, LAC may be deployed to deal with China

The Indo-Russian joint venture BrahMos Aerospace has manufactured supersonic cruise missiles. These missiles can be launched from submarines, ships or ground platforms. Sources said that the test of the missile was 'successful' on Tuesday. On 24 November, the Indian Army tested a surface-to-surface missile. Its speed is about three times faster than the speed of voice or 2.8 Mac.

The range of the missile-dropped version has also been extended to 400 km. India has deployed original BrahMos missiles at several important strategic locations along the Line of Actual Control with China in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh. In the last two and a half months, India has test-fired several missiles, including the anti-radiation missile Rudram-Ek. Rudram-I is likely to be included in the service by 2022.

The Indian Air Force had test-fired the missile from the Sukhoi fighter aircraft in the Bay of Bengal on 30 October. The Air Force is about to include BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles in more than 40 Sukhoi fighters to enhance its capability.

