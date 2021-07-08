Navarasa Netflix Film (2021): 9 Feelings 9 Tales | Netflix

Navarasa is an upcoming epic anthology produced by means of Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan. The nine-part anthology collection will likely be streamed on-line on Netflix India. Netflix Navarasa tells tales of 9 feelings, equivalent to anger, compassion, braveness, laughter, disgust, worry, love, peace and beauty. Navarasa has a number of 9 films that display 9 feelings and it’ll premiere on Netflix on August 9, 2021
WATCH NAVARASA SERIES ON NETFLIX
Navarsa Film Titles
Watch the film titles from the Navarasa Anthology Collection
- payasam
- Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru
- Summer season of 92
- edhiric
- Peace
- Roudram
- Venture Agnic
- inmai
- Thunintha Pino
Navarasa Motion pictures
Right here’s the whole listing of Navarasa films – Netflix
Navarasa Administrators
Here’s the whole listing of administrators who will likely be directing the collection,
- Vasantho
- Gautam Vasudev Menon
- Bejoy Nambiar
- Karthik Suubaraj
- Priyadarshan
- Sarjun KM
- Karthick Naren
- Rathindran R Prasad
- Arvind Swami
Navarasa Film Actors
The total listing of actors within the Netflix Navarasa film,
MALE ACTORS
FEMALE ACTORS
Navarasa movie tune administrators
All songs and background tune for 9 anthology collection had been composed by means of main Kollywood composers.
- AR Rahman
- D Imman
- Ghibran
- Aruldev
- karthik
- Ron Ethan Yohann
- Govind Vasantha
- Justin Prabhakaran
Navarasa Film Writers
The approaching Netflix film Navarasa was once co-written by means of
- Pattukottai Prabhakari
- Selvaa
- Madhan Karky
- Someetharan
Keep tuned with thenewstrace.com.com for extra leisure information.