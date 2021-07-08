Navarasa Netflix Film (2021): 9 Feelings 9 Tales | Netflix

Navarasa is an upcoming epic anthology produced by means of Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan. The nine-part anthology collection will likely be streamed on-line on Netflix India. Netflix Navarasa tells tales of 9 feelings, equivalent to anger, compassion, braveness, laughter, disgust, worry, love, peace and beauty. Navarasa has a number of 9 films that display 9 feelings and it’ll premiere on Netflix on August 9, 2021

Navarasa Netflix

Navarsa Film Titles

Watch the film titles from the Navarasa Anthology Collection

  • payasam
  • Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru
  • Summer season of 92
  • edhiric
  • Peace
  • Roudram
  • Venture Agnic
  • inmai
  • Thunintha Pino

Navarasa Motion pictures

Right here’s the whole listing of Navarasa films – Netflix

Peace Navarasa

Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru- Navarasa
Payasam - Navarasa
Project Agni - Navarasa
Inmai - Navarasa
Ediri Navarasa
Roudhram Navarasa
92 of Summer - Navarasa
Thunintha Pin - Navarasa

Navarasa Administrators

Here’s the whole listing of administrators who will likely be directing the collection,

  • Vasantho
  • Gautam Vasudev Menon
  • Bejoy Nambiar
  • Karthik Suubaraj
  • Priyadarshan
  • Sarjun KM
  • Karthick Naren
  • Rathindran R Prasad
  • Arvind Swami

Navarasa Film Actors

The total listing of actors within the Netflix Navarasa film,

MALE ACTORS

FEMALE ACTORS

Navarasa Netflix Movie

Navarasa movie tune administrators

All songs and background tune for 9 anthology collection had been composed by means of main Kollywood composers.

  • AR Rahman
  • D Imman
  • Ghibran
  • Aruldev
  • karthik
  • Ron Ethan Yohann
  • Govind Vasantha
  • Justin Prabhakaran

Navarasa Film Writers

The approaching Netflix film Navarasa was once co-written by means of

  • Pattukottai Prabhakari
  • Selvaa
  • Madhan Karky
  • Someetharan

