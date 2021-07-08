Navarasa Netflix Film (2021): 9 Feelings 9 Tales | Netflix

Navarasa is an upcoming epic anthology produced by means of Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan. The nine-part anthology collection will likely be streamed on-line on Netflix India. Netflix Navarasa tells tales of 9 feelings, equivalent to anger, compassion, braveness, laughter, disgust, worry, love, peace and beauty. Navarasa has a number of 9 films that display 9 feelings and it’ll premiere on Netflix on August 9, 2021

WATCH NAVARASA SERIES ON NETFLIX

Navarsa Film Titles

Watch the film titles from the Navarasa Anthology Collection

payasam

Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru

Summer season of 92

edhiric

Peace

Roudram

Venture Agnic

inmai

Thunintha Pino

Navarasa Motion pictures

Right here’s the whole listing of Navarasa films – Netflix

Navarasa Administrators

Here’s the whole listing of administrators who will likely be directing the collection,

Vasantho

Gautam Vasudev Menon

Bejoy Nambiar

Karthik Suubaraj

Priyadarshan

Sarjun KM

Karthick Naren

Rathindran R Prasad

Arvind Swami

Navarasa Film Actors

The total listing of actors within the Netflix Navarasa film,

MALE ACTORS

FEMALE ACTORS

Navarasa movie tune administrators

All songs and background tune for 9 anthology collection had been composed by means of main Kollywood composers.

AR Rahman

D Imman

Ghibran

Aruldev

karthik

Ron Ethan Yohann

Govind Vasantha

Justin Prabhakaran

Navarasa Film Writers

The approaching Netflix film Navarasa was once co-written by means of

Pattukottai Prabhakari

Selvaa

Madhan Karky

Someetharan

Keep tuned with thenewstrace.com.com for extra leisure information.