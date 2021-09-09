Naveen Patnaik right away suspended his birthday party MLA, video of BJP chief beating went viral

Bhubaneswar: Ruling Biju Janata Dal President Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday expelled his birthday party’s Chilika Meeting Constituency MLA Prashanta Kumar Jagdev from the birthday party with rapid impact. suspended.Additionally Learn – Iqbal Singh Lalpura appointed chairman of Minorities Fee, was once BJP spokesperson until now

A video of him allegedly thrashing an area BJP chief in Khurda district went viral on social media, following which motion was once taken towards him.



In a remark issued by way of the Leader Minister’s Place of business, it’s been stated that BJD President and Leader Minister Naveen Patnaik has additionally got rid of him from the put up of Chairman of Khurda District Making plans Committee.

“The MLA of Chilika Meeting Constituency Prashant Kumar Jagdev is hereby suspended from the Biju Janata Dal with rapid impact,” the remark stated. The motion got here hours after Jagdev allegedly thrashed BJP’s Balugaon town president Niranjan Sethi.