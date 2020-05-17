Naver Announces Removal Of “Offended” Reaction Emoji From Entertainment Articles

Naver is taking extra measures to guard celebrities from malicious commenters.

Beforehand, the portal website eliminated the remark function on leisure information articles and disabled its associated search time period service.

On Could 15, Naver shared that it has now additionally gotten rid of three response emojis: “heat and fuzzy,” “offended,” and “desire a follow-up article.” Of their place, the location has added 4 new constructive emojis: “help,” “congratulations,” “trying ahead to it,” and “shocked.”

Due to this fact, Naver now has a complete of six response emojis for leisure articles: “like,” “help,” “congratulations,” “trying ahead to it,” “shocked,” and “unhappy.” Nevertheless, its non-entertainment articles nonetheless have the 5 authentic response emojis (“like,” “heat and fuzzy,” “unhappy,” “offended,” and “desire a follow-up article”).

Naver defined that it had developed its new response emojis by analyzing customers’ remark information whereas focusing on value-neutral and constructive expression of emotion. A spokesperson for the location defined, “This enchancment within the expression of empathy for leisure information is with the intention to get rid of the unintended effects attributable to the expression of unfavourable feelings akin to ‘I’m offended,’ which continued to stay after the removing of the remark function.”

What are your ideas on the brand new adjustments?

Supply (1)