Navigating and Dealing With Workplace Harassment

There are several different types of workplace harassment, each with their own difficulties to manage. Here are some tips in crushing it effectively.

According to EEOC, there were 72,675 workplace harassment charges filed in 2019 alone. Women have been the greatest victims of cases of gender-based workplace harassment. Even so, there are scores of situations where male workers have also reported instances of workplace prejudice.

Harassment at the workplace takes different shades. Understanding the different types of workplace harassment is critical. For the organization, this knowledge helps you minimize the risk of constant lawsuits.

As an employee, your knowledge of the different forms of workforce harassment helps you understand your rights. Here we detail the different types of workplace harassment and how to deal with each.

Family Responsibility Discrimination

If you’ve worked in a large organization, this has to be one of the most common forms of workplace harassment. Yet, most workers don’t even figure out there’s actual infringement of their rights. Family responsibility discrimination happens when employers frustrate employees who act as caregivers to family members.

The most vulnerable to this treatment include parents taking care of toddlers or employees who must take care of aging parents. Family responsibility harassment is also prevalent in cases where a staff member is taking care of a sick family member.

57.1% of American women participated in the U.S. labor force in the year 2018. Unfortunately, women also experience family responsibility discrimination when pregnant. The employer might fire, refuse to hire, fail to grant reasonable accommodation, or frustrate such employees based on any of the underlying family responsibilities.

Employees experiencing family responsibilities discrimination should sue their employers through a seasoned employment lawyer. The EEOC takes such cases at heart and is keen to enforce compensatory damages when the employer is at fault.

Physical Harassment

Toxic workplaces can be a real concern for employees. It’s worse if the situation turns physical. Physical violence is another common form of workplace harassment.

Violence may take different forms within an organization. The perpetrator may either be a customer, a fellow worker, or a superior within the entity. Abuse at the workplace may also come in the form of damage to personal property.

When instances of physical harassment are extreme, then they border on assault. These cases may include any act of inflicting pain. If you’ve been a victim of physical harassment within an organization, then you are entitled to seek a legal reprieve.

Personal Harassment

Most cases of personal harassment don’t depend on any protective clause. We all have had that one instance where a senior executive made an inappropriate comment that was humiliating. Personal harassment can be subtle yet demeaning.

Most people might consider offensive jokes, critical remarks of ostracizing tendencies as common yet petty work hazards. However, these behaviors count as personal harassment. If stun action isn’t forthcoming, such cases of personal humiliation can turn into confrontations.

When dealing with personal harassment, your first step would be to consider the inherent internal conflict resolution mechanisms. If this option does not work for you, it would be in your best interest to file an administrative charge with the EEOC.

Sexual Harassment

In the year 2019 alone, there were 7,514 cases of sexual violence reported in the United States. Given the sensitive nature of sexual abuse, it’s likely that many other cases go unreported. Sexual aggravation is the most tantalizing form of workplace harassment primarily when based on coercion.

Contrary to common belief, sexual harassment today affects both male and female employees. This form of harassment ranges from request for sexual favors to gendered discrimination. The perpetrators might be fellow employees or superiors within the organization.

When you suspect that you might be a victim of sexual harassment, your first step should be to contact a lawyer. Considering the delicate nature of the claim, you might need legal advice on how to deal with it.

Psychological Harassment

What do you do if, as an employee, you have to listen to condescending remarks aimed to belittle you? This is a perfect description of toxic work settings where harassment might be subtle but far-reaching. Psychological harassment might target an employee’s professional or personal life.

Most employees suffer in silence, working under constant pressure to prove their worth while succumbing to the continuous disparaging comments and remarks. Have you been working in an organization that exposes you to psychological trauma?

Depending on the underlying circumstances, you can sue the perpetrator. With the help of a lawyer, you can seek witness testimony to prove such emotional distress. You have a right to compensation if you the evidence of psychological injuries.

Discrimination as a Form of Workplace Harassment

African and Asian Americans make up 13% of the total American workforce. Discriminatory workplace harassment is among the most common forms of prejudice these employees of color grapple with often. You might face intolerance within an organization based on race, sex, or even age.

Most of the cases of discrimination harassment border on an offensive slur, segregation, or even misconceptions. If your employer fails to hire you or pays you less than other employees based on race, sexual orientation, or gender, you deserve compensation.

It would be best to get advice from an employment lawyer on how to address the issue. Such cases of discrimination might require proof. This makes it essential to consider a seasoned lawyer.

It’s Time to Call Lawyer

Workplace harassment can cause immense physical and mental damage to the victim. It’s worse when the perpetrator is a senior manager with the ability to intimidate your action.

Forms of workplace harassment, such as sexual abuse might be hard to handle, but with a seasoned employment attorney, you don’t have to worry about victimization or non-compensation.

All you need is to have a witness to collaborate with your evidence. Ensure that you can show adequate proof of the event leading up the legal suit.

