“Navillera” Ends On Personal Best Viewership Ratings

tvN’s “Navillera” went out on a high note!

According to Nielsen Korea, the final episode of “Navillera,” which aired on April 27, recorded average nationwide ratings of 3.679 percent. This is a jump up from the ratings of the previous night’s episode on April 26 (2.992 percent), which was itself a rise from last week’s ratings. This also sets a new personal best for the drama, which it last recorded in episode 4 with 3.623 percent.

Starting on May 10, the next tvN drama that will air in this Monday-Tuesday evening time slot is “Doom at Your Service,” starring Park Bo Young and Seo In Guk. KBS, which wrapped up “River Where the Moon Rises” last week, will air the new drama “Youth of May” in this time slot on May 3.

Check out a teaser for “Doom at Your Service” below!

