“Navillera” Previews Warm Relationships Between Song Kang And Hong Seung Hee And Park In Hwan And Na Moon Hee

tvN’s upcoming drama “Navillera” has launched two new posters of its lead solid!

“Navillera” is a heartwarming drama a couple of man named Duk Chool who begins ballet on the age of 70 and a younger ballerino named Chae Rok who loses sight of his dream at age 23. Based mostly on the webtoon of the identical title, it’s being directed by Han Dong Hwa (“Squad 38,” “Miss Lee”) and written by Lee Eun Mi (“Tunnel“).

Park In Hwan’s character, Duk Chool, is a retired mailman who decides to go after his long-cherished secret dream of doing ballet. Na Moon Hee performs his spouse, Hae Nam, who’s a fond mom even after her youngsters are all grown up. Song Kang’s character, Chae Rok, began ballet late however has an distinctive expertise. Nevertheless, he finds himself dropping path due to the harshness of actual life. Hong Seung Hee performs Eun Ho, Duk Chool’s granddaughter, who’s drained of attempting to dwell as much as her father’s countless expectations.

In Park In Hwan and Na Moon Hee’s poster, the 2 actors present their characters’ heat and religion in one another as a long-running married couple. Na Moon Hee holds Park In Hwan’s hand tight and says via the caption, “If you wish to do that so badly, then I’ll cheer you on.”

In Song Kang and Hong Seung Hee’s poster, Song Kang smiles subtly into the gap as Hong Seung Hee seems on. Each of them are on the cusp of their desires, however dropping sight of what happiness means, once they meet one another and really feel impressed to take their challenges up once more. The caption reads, “Is that this, possibly, a date…?”

“Navillera” premieres on March 22 at 9 p.m. KST. Take a look at a teaser right here!

