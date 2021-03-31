“Navillera” Sets New Personal Best In Viewership Ratings

tvN’s “Navillera” has set a private greatest in viewership scores as soon as once more!
In response to Nielsen Korea, the March 30 episode of “Navillera” recorded common nationwide scores of 3.623 %. This is a rise from final episode’s scores of three.325 %. Since its premiere with 2.810 %, the drama has been setting larger and better private bests with every episode.
On KBS, “River The place the Moon Rises” recorded scores of 6.4 and eight.4 %, just like final episode’s scores of 6.8 and eight.7 %.
“Joseon Exorcist,” which used to air on this time slot on SBS, has been canceled.
