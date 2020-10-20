Navjot Sidhu again targeted the Amarinder government, said- Learn from the BJP government of this state

Navjot Sidhu Targets Punjab Again On MSP: The talk of infighting within the Punjab Congress is not new. Navjot Singh Sidhu, the strong leader of the party in the state, has once again targeted the government of his own party. Actually, the dispute between Navjot Singh Sidhu and state Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is quite old. For this reason, Sidhu was thrown out of Amarinder Singh’s cabinet. This Sidhu has given an example of a BJP-ruled state in this latest comment. He has said that we should learn from the agricultural policy of that state. Also Read – 6 crops support price hiked, efforts to pacify farmers angry with agricultural bill

On the one hand, the state government is preparing to introduce a bill in the assembly to neutralize the new agricultural laws of the central government, on the other hand, Sidhu has criticized the state government’s policy of buying crops from farmers. Sidhu said many things about the state government’s model of purchasing crops and the lack of grain stocks and its marketing. Also Read – Farmers in Punjab waived Rs 209 crore loan, relief to 38,000 farmers

If you are not part of the Solution,

You are part of the Precipitate (Problem)… What should be done? | Farmer Laws | ਸਮੱਸਿਆ – ਸਮਾਧਾਨ | Punjab Vidhan Sabha ਸਪੈਸ਼ਲ ਇਜਲਾਸ https://t.co/3mXAUn4GwB – Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) October 19, 2020

Sidhu has uploaded a video on his YouTube channel and said that today there is no model of government procurement of any other grain except paddy and wheat in Punjab. Not only this, we have neither storage facilities nor marketing. Today, the central government’s grain reserves are empty. They will buy our paddy this year and wheat next year. What will happen after that ..

Earlier on October 4, Sidhu made a similar comment. He said this in protest against the agricultural laws of the central government. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Rahul Gandhi were also in that protest. Sidhu had said that if Himachar State can buy apples from its farmers, then why can’t we buy grains from our farmers.

Significantly, the Amarinder government of the state is also opposing the law of the Center. But he is uncomfortable with such advice from the leaders of his party.