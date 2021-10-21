Navjot Sidhu centered Amarinder Singh, said- ‘Captain made all 3 agricultural rules’

Punjab Polls 2022: Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu (Navjot Singh Sidhu) Former Punjab Leader Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday (Amarinder Singh) shoot at. Navjot Sidhu described former Leader Minister Amarinder Singh because the ‘architect’ of the 3 agriculture rules of the Centre, in opposition to which farmers are protesting at the borders of Delhi.Additionally Learn – PM Modi acknowledged – Those other folks weren’t recognized as socialists, they turned into familyists, most effective did excellent to their households.

Navjot Singh Sidhu (Navjot Sidhu) The remarks got here two days after Singh's commentary that he would quickly shape his personal political birthday celebration. Amarinder acknowledged that he's hopeful that seat-sharing with the BJP will also be regarded as if the problem associated with farmers' pursuits is resolved. Amarinder Singh, who resigned as leader minister ultimate month, had additionally acknowledged that he used to be taking a look at an alliance with like-minded events such because the breakaway Akali teams.

The Architect of three Black Rules … Who introduced Ambani to Punjab’s Kisani … Who destroyed Punjab’s Farmers, Small buyers and Labour for reaping benefits 1-2 Large Corporates !!#FarmLaws #FarmersProtest %.twitter.com/Yn0FIwtmPf – Navjot Singh Sidhu (hersherryontopp) October 21, 2021

Sidhu tweeted, “Architect of 3 black rules…who introduced Ambani into Punjab’s farming…who introduced one or two large corporates.” For the advantage of the farmers, small distributors and laborers of Punjab used to be ruined.

Sidhu didn’t title Amarinder Singh on this tweet, however shared a video of him with it, calling him the architect of agricultural rules. Amarinder Singh had resigned because the Leader Minister of Punjab ultimate month amid an influence combat with Sidhu. Charanjit Singh Channi used to be made the Leader Minister in his position.

Masses of farmers were tenting on the borders of Delhi since November 26 ultimate yr to call for the repeal of 3 agricultural rules. Maximum of them are from Punjab and Haryana.

