Navjot Sidhu met Sonia amid the potential for alternate within the state group

Former state minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday met birthday celebration president Sonia Gandhi amid the continued tussle within the Punjab unit of the Congress. This assembly has taken position at a time when there's communicate of getting ready for organizational alternate within the Punjab unit of the birthday celebration and giving the most important position to Sidhu on this. In line with assets, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and birthday celebration's Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat have been additionally provide on this assembly.

Resources say that Punjab Leader Minister Amarinder Singh has hostile Sidhu being given the most important position within the birthday celebration organisation, despite the fact that Rawat has rubbished such experiences.

Rawat stated on Thursday that the top command used to be operating on a formulation that will make each Amarinder Singh and Sidhu paintings in combination and lead the Congress to victory in subsequent yr's meeting elections. Each Amarinder Singh and Sidhu held conferences with their supporters in Chandigarh on Thursday.

It’s noteworthy that for the previous couple of months, there’s open discord within the Punjab Congress. Former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and a few different leaders have opened a entrance towards Leader Minister Amarinder Singh.

To get to the bottom of the discord within the birthday celebration, the Congress top command had constituted a three-member committee underneath the chairmanship of Chief of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. This committee took the opinion of greater than 100 leaders of Punjab Congress together with the Leader Minister after which submitted its report back to the top command. Just lately, Amarinder Singh met Congress President Sonia Gandhi. Sidhu additionally met former birthday celebration president Rahul Gandhi.