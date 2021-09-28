Navjot Sidhu Resigns: After the resignation of Navjot Singh Sidhu, Amarinder Singh tweeted, said- ‘I instructed you that…’

Navjot Singh Sidhu Resigns: Navjot Singh Sidhu has resigned from the publish of Punjab Congress leader. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi (Sonia Gandhi) Navjot Singh Sidhu gave this knowledge through writing a letter to. Former Punjab Leader Minister Captain Amarinder Singh After Sidhu’s Resignation (Amarinder Singh) additionally tweeted.Additionally Learn – Navjot Sidhu sends resignation to Sonia Gandhi, wrote- ‘The downfall of personality starts with settlement and I…’

Capt Amarinder Singh wrote, 'I instructed you…he isn't a solid particular person and isn't appropriate for a border state like Punjab.

I instructed you so…he isn’t a solid guy and now not have compatibility for the border state of punjab. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 28, 2021

However, in his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu wrote, ‘Guy’s downfall starts with a compromise. I will by no means compromise with the schedule of Punjab’s long term and Punjab’s welfare. Due to this fact, I renounce from the publish of President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. I will be able to proceed to serve Congress.

It’s recognized that Captain Amarinder Singh had resigned after a chronic war of words with Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu. After this Channi was once sworn in because the Leader Minister. Rana Gurjit Singh, Mohindra and Singla are thought to be just about Amarinder Singh.