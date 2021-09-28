Navjot Sidhu sends resignation to Sonia Gandhi, wrote- ‘The decline of personality starts with settlement and I…’

Navjot Singh Sidhu Resigns: Navjot Singh Sidhu amidst the continuing turmoil in Punjab Congress (Navjot Singh Sidhu) Has resigned from the put up of state president. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi (Sonia Gandhi) Navjot Singh Sidhu gave this knowledge by way of writing a letter to.Additionally Learn – Punjab: After Navjot Singh Sidhu, some other Congress chief resigns, turmoil within the birthday party once more

In his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu wrote, ‘Guy’s downfall starts with a compromise. I will by no means compromise with the schedule of Punjab’s long term and Punjab’s welfare. Subsequently, I renounce from the put up of President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. I will be able to proceed to serve Congress. Additionally Learn – AAP took a jibe at Navjot Singh Sidhu’s resignation, know what Saurabh Bhardwaj stated…

It’s recognized that Captain Amarinder Singh had resigned after a protracted war of words with Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu. After this Channi was once sworn in because the Leader Minister. Rana Gurjit Singh, Mohindra and Singla are thought to be with regards to Amarinder Singh.