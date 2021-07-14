Navjot Sidhu tweeted in reward of AAP, Arvind Kejriwal stated – smartly…

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has additionally made remarks after senior Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu not directly praised the Aam Aadmi Celebration. AAP nationwide convener Kejriwal on Wednesday stated he felt inspired via opposition leaders praising his celebration.Additionally Learn – Delhi Corona Replace: After greater than a yr, the bottom selection of instances of an infection had been reported in one day in Delhi.

Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu tweeted on Tuesday that AAP has at all times known his paintings and imaginative and prescient for Punjab.

When requested about Sidhu's tweet, the Delhi Leader Minister informed journalists Navjot Singh Sidhu.. He's in Punjab. I'm glad that AAP is doing any such excellent task that even opposition leaders are appreciating us. This provides numerous encouragement. Kejriwal is on a two-day consult with to Goa.

Sidhu had stated in a sequence of tweets, “Our opposition celebration ‘AAP’ has at all times known my paintings and imaginative and prescient for Punjab. Be it the problems of sacrilege, medication, farmers’ issues, corruption and gear disaster that the folk of Punjab had been dealing with ahead of 2017 or the way in which I’ve introduced the ‘Punjab Type’ these days. They obviously know who’s in reality preventing for Punjab?

It’s value noting that Sidhu’s tweets have come at a time when the Congress top command is making an attempt to unravel the continued discord within the celebration’s Punjab unit. On the identical time, there’s hypothesis that Sidhu is also made the state president.