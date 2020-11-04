Navjot Sidhu, who is coming to Delhi to attend Amarinder’s Kisan Rally, was stopped by the police, the entry after ‘hot debate’

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu was stopped by Delhi Police on Wednesday when he entered Delhi to participate in the ‘Relay Dharna’ at Jantar Mantar under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. Were trying to do. The purpose of the relay was to bring to light the problems of farmers and issues like immediate restoration of goods trains. However, after a heated debate on the Singhu border, Sidhu was allowed to enter Delhi. He was accompanied by Congress MLA Amarinder Singh Raja Waring. Also Read – ED sent notice to Punjab CM Amarinder Singh’s son, to be questioned in Benami foreign property case

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Sidhu was stopped by Delhi Police on Wednesday when he was trying to enter Delhi to participate in a 'relay dharna' at Jantar Mantar under the leadership of Punjab CM Amarinder Singh. . #Delhi pic.twitter.com/DmWFzSp0um – IANS Hindi (@IANSKhabar) November 4, 2020

Similarly, other Punjab MLAs were barred from entering Delhi. Later Sidhu told the media that he has come to Delhi to participate in the relay related to farmers. Describing the Centre’s agricultural laws as ‘an attack on the federal structure’, Sidhu said that these black laws would ruin the peasant community and others associated with the agricultural economy. He said, ‘The central government is robbing our farmers of their rights’.

##WATCH | Delhi: Punjab MLAs march to Jantar Mantar from Punjab Bhawan to stage a protest. As per Punjab CMO, the demonstration will ‘highlight the state’s power crisis & critical essential supplies situation amid center’s refusal to allow movement of goods trains’ pic.twitter.com/bp4t3aLJns – ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2020

The Chief Minister has announced that he will lead a relay ‘dharna’ of Congress MLAs at Rajghat on Wednesday. The Chief Minister said that despite the Indian Railways relaxing the blockade, the Indian Railways is facing the crisis of non-supply of coal, urea and DAP and other essentials due to the non-permission of the freight trains by the Indian Railways.

(Input: IANS)