Navjot Singh Sidhu attacks Modi government, farming Punjab’s soul, attacks on spirit are not tolerated

Chandigarh: After nearly a year of 'silence', finally making his presence felt in politics, former Punjab minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday targeted the central government fiercely over agriculture bills. Coming in support of the protesting farmers, Sidhu said, "Farming is the soul of Punjab and attacks on the soul will not be tolerated."

On Thursday, two agricultural bills were passed by voice vote. He tweeted, "Farming is the soul of Punjab. The wounds on the body can be healed, but the wounds of the soul will not be tolerated and forgiven. "

Sidhu said that farmers are "the pride and identity of every Punjabi". Sidhu asked the farmers to prepare for the struggle against the government, which took away their rights.

Taking a sarcasm at rivals in his philosophical manner, cricketer-turned-politician Sidhu said, “Governments have been forgetting this for ages, dust was on their faces, and they kept the mirror clean.”

Interestingly, Sidhu, who is angry with his own Congress government, last used Twitter on September 25, 2019 to announce that he had quit his cabinet after resigning as a cabinet minister from the cabinet headed by Amarinder Singh. The bungalow is vacated.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who hails from Punjab, resigned from the post of food processing industry minister on Thursday in protest against a new law to liberalize agricultural markets.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal had tweeted and said, “I have resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against the anti-farmer ordinances and Bills. Proud to stand with farmers as his daughter and sister. “