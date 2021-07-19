Navjot Singh Sidhu become the state president of Punjab Congress, thanked Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka, mentioned this

Punjab Congress Preside Navjot Singh Sidhu Information: In the course of the political turmoil in Punjab’s politics for the previous a number of days, the newly appointed Congress State President Navjot Singh Sidhu, the birthday celebration’s best leaders Sonia Gandhi (Congress president Sonia Gandhi), Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi) and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra). Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu tweeted, “I’m thankful to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for believing in me and giving me this necessary duty.”Additionally Learn – Punjab Information: Sidhu appointed as President of Punjab Congress, additionally appointed 4 operating presidents; Sonia Gandhi issued order

The brand new Congress State President of Punjab mentioned, to provide energy again to the folks via Punjab, to meet the venture of ‘Jitega Punjab’ as a humble birthday celebration employee and 18 level schedule of the prime command in Punjab Will paintings with each member of Congress circle of relatives. My adventure has simply began.

Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu mentioned, “With the intention to proportion prosperity, privilege and freedom now not most effective a number of the few however amongst all, my father left a royal space as a Congress employee and joined the liberty combat. Had long gone. He was once sentenced to dying by means of King’s Amnesty for his patriotic paintings. He become DCC President, MLA, MLC and Recommend Normal.”

Sonia Gandhi appointed Sidhu as president regardless of Amarinder Singh’s sturdy objection

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday appointed Navjot Singh Sidhu as the brand new president of the birthday celebration’s Punjab unit. Gandhi took this resolution regardless of sturdy objections from the state Leader Minister Amarinder Singh. Sonia Gandhi additionally appointed 4 operating presidents to help Sidhu protecting in thoughts the following meeting elections. Those appointments got here after inner squabbles within the birthday celebration, which left the birthday celebration’s state unit divided into factions dependable to Singh and Sidhu.

4 new operating presidents in Punjab Congress

The brand new 4 operating presidents of Punjab unit are… Sangat Singh Giljian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goyal, Kuljit Singh Nagra. They all constitute other areas and castes. The remark issued by means of the Congress the day before today mentioned, “The Congress President has appointed Navjot Singh Sidhu because the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee with rapid impact.”

Sidhu intensified efforts to garner toughen in the previous few days

Sidhu, who joined the Congress from the BJP forward of the remaining 2017 meeting elections in Punjab, has intensified his efforts to garner toughen in the previous few days and was once observed assembly a number of MLAs and leaders. With this resolution, the birthday celebration management has given a transparent indication of supporting Sidhu, ignoring the opposition of Amarinder Singh.

Upcoming meeting elections to be held early subsequent yr

The birthday celebration management feels that Sidhu can lead the birthday celebration’s marketing campaign marketing campaign with renewed vigor and vigor and assist be sure the birthday celebration’s victory within the upcoming meeting elections to be held early subsequent yr. Sidhu’s talent to draw crowds and release a lively marketing campaign has labored in his desire because the birthday celebration feels it is vital to infuse new power amongst birthday celebration functionaries after four-and-a-half years in energy.

Amarinder Singh’s apology case

Leader Minister Amarinder Singh is known to have instructed Sonia Gandhi that he would now not meet Sidhu till he publicly apologized for his assaults on her in contemporary days. A decision is being made by means of senior birthday celebration leaders to unite the birthday celebration ahead of the meeting elections, another way AAP and the Akali Dal-BSP alliance is also defeated.