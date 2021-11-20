Navjot Singh Sidhu clarified on Imran Khan’s observation about his ‘elder brother’, no matter BJP needs ..

Navjot Singh Sidhu, Pakistan, Imran Khan, Punjab, BJP, CONGRESS, Kartarpur Sahib Hall, Narendra Modi: When Punjab State Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu visited Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan nowadays, a political controversy escalated because of his observation. After his observation calling Pakistan PM Imran Khan as his ‘elder brother’, the BJP strongly criticized him. When Punjab State Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu reached Kartar on Saturday, based on the welcome there, he stated that Imran is my elder brother. He has given me a large number of love.Additionally Learn – Farm Regulations Repealed: United Kisan Morcha assembly was once held, Varun Gandhi said- PM Modi will have to make a regulation on MSP

State Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu replied questions about BJP's allegations of calling Pakistan PM Imran Khan his 'elder brother'. He stated, "Regardless of the BJP needs…" When the media individuals requested Navjot Singh Sidhu, who returned from Pakistan, his facet on his observation, he stated, guy, no matter BJP needs, kill it, I say to not make any allegations.

#WATCH | Gurdaspur, Punjab: State Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu responds to questions about BJP’s allegations of him calling Pakistan PM Imran Khan his ‘giant brother’. He says, “Let BJP say no matter they would like…” %.twitter.com/QU0mY4Nd1v – ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2021

Additionally Learn – Pakistan lifts ban on Tiktok for the fourth time, in this situation the ban is lifted

Allow us to tell that once the observation of Punjab Congress leader Sidhu got here to mild, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra criticized him in a press convention and stated in his tweet on BJP’s Twitter deal with, nowadays Sidhu addressed Imran Khan as ‘giant brother’. and stated that I really like them very a lot. This can be a subject of outrage for crores of Indians.

BJP spokesperson Dr. Sambit Patra stated, “Veteran Congress chief and Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu will have to pass to Pakistan and don’t glorify Imran Khan, don’t reward Pakistan, this can’t occur.

BJP spokesperson stated, “This can be a more or less means of the Congress celebration. Salman Kharshid, Mani Shankar Aiyar, Rashid Alvi and above all Rahul Gandhi, all of them abuse Hinduism and Hindutva. On the similar time, Sidhu makes a observation within the pastime of Pakistan. That is no twist of fate.

At the reopening of Kartarpur Sahib Hall in Punjab's Gurdaspur, Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu additionally stated, "It's been imaginable because of the efforts of High Minister Narendra Modi and High Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu stated, “My request is that if you wish to exchange the lifetime of Punjab, then we will have to open the borders (for cross-border industry). Why will have to we undergo Mundra port, general 2100 kms? Why now not from right here, the place it’s only 21 kms (from Pakistan).