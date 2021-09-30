Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Punjab CM Charanjit Channi, might stay Punjab Congress leader until meeting elections- document

Punjab Congress Disaster: Efforts are on to steer Navjot Singh Sidhu after his resignation from the submit of Punjab Congress leader. Because the resignation on Tuesday, the spherical of conferences is happening. An afternoon previous, Sidhu had issued a video message announcing that ‘I will be able to battle for the reality until my final breath’. Navjot Singh Sidhu in the middle of all this (Navjot Singh Sidhu) Punjab Leader Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in Chandigarh on Thursday night (Charanjit Singh Channi) met with.Additionally Learn – Will Captain Amarinder Singh Shape A New Birthday celebration? Giant observation given after assembly Amit Shah and Ajit Doval

Consistent with the document after the assembly, Sidhu might proceed as Punjab Congress leader until subsequent 12 months's meeting elections. The assembly between Sidhu and Channi got here an afternoon after the Leader Minister took an initiative during which he had stated that each one problems can also be resolved thru discussion. The assembly between the 2 leaders lasted for a very long time. Robust indicators of reconciliation are actually rising from Sidhu, who's offended concerning the Punjab cupboard. Previous, Sidhu's aide had indicated that he would proceed as Punjab Congress leader.

Chandigarh: Navjot Singh Sidhu leaves from Punjab Bhavan after assembly CM Charanjit Singh Channi %.twitter.com/6QcQZLdP5a – ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2021

Additionally Learn – Captain Amarinder Singh’s large observation, I will be able to renounce from Congress quickly, stated this about becoming a member of BJP

Previous, Sidhu had tweeted and stated that 'Leader Minister has known as me for talks. Will achieve Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh these days at 3 pm, he's welcome for any dialogue. Sidhu had on Wednesday puzzled the appointment of the Director Basic of Police, State Suggest Basic and "tainted" leaders.

Leader Minister has invited me for talks … will reciprocate by way of achieving Punjab Bhawan, Chandigarh at 3:00 PM these days, he’s welcome for any discussions ! – Navjot Singh Sidhu (hersherryontopp) September 30, 2021

Capt Amarinder Singh (Capt Amarinder Singh) The Punjab unit of the Congress has been in turmoil following the ouster of Mr. The factionalism within the Punjab Congress over the hot appointments of the brand new cupboard and different most sensible officers got here to the fore.