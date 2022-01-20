Navjot Singh Sidhu Profile: You would possibly not know these items associated with Navjot Singh Sidhu, you will have assets value crores however money is only one.5 lakh rupees

Navjot Singh Sidhu Profile: Punjab Congress unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu (Punjab Congress Leader Navjot Singh Sidhu) Does not require any id. Sidhu, who has been energetic in politics for a very long time, has been a three-time Lok Sabha MP and as soon as a Rajya Sabha MP. He performed cricket for the Indian crew for roughly 16 years and performed many essential innings. With the exception of cricket, politics, Sidhu has additionally proven his talents at the small display screen. When he made his colour in TV systems like Nice Indian Laughter Problem, he received numerous repute from comic Kapil Sharma’s display. let’s know nowadays Vital issues associated with Sidhu’s life-Additionally Learn – Uttarakhand Election 2022: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami will contest from Khatima, BJP launched the primary listing

Navjot Singh Sidhu’s Circle of relatives, Delivery and Schooling

Navjot Singh Sidhu used to be born on October 20, 1963 in Patiala, Punjab. His father Bhagwant Singh Sidhu used to be additionally a cricket participant. He sought after his son to turn into a cricketer too. Later Sidhu additionally made his occupation on this box and in 1983 on the age of twenty, he made his debut in cricket towards West Indies. Sidhu's spouse's identify is Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who's a physician. Each have a daughter Rabia Sidhu and a son Karan Sidhu. Sidhu finished his training from Yadvinder Faculty in Patiala and studied regulation from Punjab College in 1986.

internet value and profits

Navjot Singh Sidhu in his election affidavit (2017) mentioned that he owns belongings value Rs 45.90 crore and has a debt of Rs 54 lakh. He confirmed source of revenue of Rs 9.66 crore in 2015-16 ITR whilst spouse earned Rs 24.71 lakh. Sidhu has movable belongings of round 7 crores during which Rs 1.50 lakh is money and Rs 1.84 crore is deposited in more than a few banks. He additionally has a bond whose price is round Rs 14 lakh. Sidhu additionally has jewelery value Rs 95.36 lakh.

Congress chief Sidhu is the landlord of immovable belongings value about Rs 38.97 crore. The particular factor is that it does now not come with cultivable land and non-cultivable land. Sidhu owns industrial structures value Rs 6.14 crore. Sidhu additionally owns residential structures that are value crores.

Sidhu used to be energetic in world cricket for 16 years

Navjot Singh Sidhu made his world debut on 12 November 1983 within the Check layout towards West Indies. He performed his remaining Check on January 2, 1999 towards New Zealand. Sidhu performed 51 Check suits in a occupation spanning 16 years and scored 7,135 runs at a median of 42.13. All the way through this, he additionally scored 9 centuries and a double century. Sidhu performed the primary ODI towards Australia in 1987 and performed a memorable innings of 73 runs. On the other hand, India needed to face defeat on this fit by way of only one run. Sidhu has performed 136 suits in ODIs and scored 6,329 runs at a median of 37.08, together with 6 centuries.

occupation in politics

Sidhu began his political innings within the 12 months 2004 and gained the Lok Sabha elections from Amritsar on a BJP price ticket. Sidhu, who changed into an MP for the primary time, may just now not cling this put up for lengthy and used to be convicted by way of the court docket in a 1988 case. After this he needed to surrender from the put up. However within the 2007 by-elections, Sidhu as soon as once more entered the electoral fray and gained. He additionally contested the 2009 Lok Sabha elections from Amritsar and gained.

However in 2014, BJP didn’t give him a price ticket. After this, in 2016, he used to be made an MP from the Rajya Sabha. However Sidhu left the birthday celebration prior to the 2017 Punjab Meeting elections and joined the Congress. Right here he contested from Amritsar East and gained for the fourth time. Sidhu used to be additionally made a minister within the executive led by way of Captain Amarinder Singh. On the other hand, he later left the ministerial put up and used to be made the president of the Punjab Congress Pradesh Committee.