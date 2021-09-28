Navjot Singh Sidhu Resigns: Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns from the put up of Punjab Congress President, knowledgeable via writing a letter to Sonia Gandhi

Navjot Singh Sidhu Information: Forward of subsequent 12 months’s meeting elections in Punjab, the ruling Congress is in a turmoil. Navjot Singh Sidhu now (Navjot Singh Sidhu) Has resigned from the put up of President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Sonia Gandhi via Sidhu via information company ANI (Sonia Gandhi) Data has been given via sharing the letter written to. Sidhu was once not too long ago made the manager of Punjab Congress. Previous, Captain Amarinder Singh had resigned from the put up of Leader Minister.Additionally Learn – Punjab Cupboard Enlargement: Leader Minister Charanjit Singh Channi expanded the cupboard, many new faces were given a spot within the cupboard

Allow us to inform you that Sidhu has resigned from his put up however he’s going to stay within the birthday celebration. In a letter to Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu stated, “The downfall of a person’s persona stems from compromise. I will be able to by no means compromise with the time table of Punjab’s long term and Punjab’s welfare. Subsequently, I surrender because the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. I will be able to proceed to serve Congress. Additionally Learn – New CM of Punjab: Professional in handball and Bhangra, because of astrology, got here out of the home using on an elephant

Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns %.twitter.com/KbDbderXeo – ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2021

Additionally Learn – Revolt isn’t preventing in Punjab Congress, now there’s opposition to the inclusion of Rana Gurjit Singh within the cupboard