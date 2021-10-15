Navjot Singh Sidhu will stay the ‘Captain’ of Congress in Punjab, withdrew his resignation after assembly Rahul Gandhi

Punjab Congress Disaster: There may be reduction information for the Congress forward of the following 12 months’s meeting elections in Punjab. Navjot Singh Sidhu (Navjot Singh Sidhu) Will stay ‘Captain of Congress’ in Punjab. Sidhu on Friday night time with Rahul Gandhi (Rahul Gandhi) met with. All through this, Harish Rawat, in-charge of Punjab Congress used to be additionally with him.Additionally Learn – Sidhu’s perspective softened after assembly the top command! Harish Rawat stated – will proceed as Punjab Congress President; can be introduced nowadays

After assembly Rahul Gandhi, Harish Rawat stated, ‘He (Navjot Singh Sidhu) informed Rahul Gandhi that he’s beginning his accountability because the President of the Pradesh Congress Committee. The resignation case is over for us. Additionally Learn – Amit Shah warns Pak at the expanding killings in Kashmir, stated – there can be extra surgical moves if…

He (Sidhu) shared his considerations with Rahul Gandhi. We’ve informed him that his considerations can be looked after right here. He confident Rahul Gandhi that he has withdrawn his resignation and he’s going to resume his tasks because the PCC president: AICC in payment for Punjab, Harish Rawat %.twitter.com/aHY168jclZ – ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2021

Harish Rawat stated that he (Sidhu) shared his considerations with Rahul Gandhi. We've informed them that their considerations can be looked after right here. He confident Rahul Gandhi that he had withdrawn his resignation and that he would resume his tasks as PCC president.

I shared all my considerations with Rahul Gandhi. The whole lot has been taken care of out: Navjot Singh Sidhu after assembly with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in Delhi %.twitter.com/cdd6g6de4W – ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2021

On the similar time, Sidhu stated that I shared all my considerations with Rahul Gandhi. The whole lot has been resolved.