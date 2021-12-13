Navoj Singh Sidhu: I will be able to go away them, I’m saved to win elections, I’m really not a display piece; Will Sidhu go away the hand of Congress too?

Chandigarh : Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu (Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh SidhuRecognized for his outspoken phrases. He additionally does now not hesitate to talk in opposition to his personal executive and his personal leader minister. Navjot Singh Sidhu is aware of smartly to speak in a poetic taste and stay his level firmly. This time he’s in dialogue about one among his statements given on Sunday. On this commentary, Sidhu mentioned, he’ll by no means grow to be a ‘display piece’ to win elections and can by no means mislead the folk of the state after coming to energy. He mentioned, ‘If somebody says that I must take duty and shape the federal government, then after forming the federal government, see that sand mafia’s rule is happening right here, liquor value 200 rupees is being bought for 1000 rupees or cable community’s monopoly is working. , then I will be able to now not betray Punjab (I will be able to now not ditch Punjab, I’m going to go away them (I will be able to go away them).’Additionally Learn – My mosque used to be martyred, did SP, BSP, Congress say the rest? They’ve closed their eyes: Asaduddin Owaisi

After appearing his enthusiasm at the cricket box, he got here into politics and joined the BJP. Later BJP (BJPWhen he left the Congress, he used to be made the President of Punjab Congress. He mentioned, ‘I’ve by no means requested for any put up in my existence, however have at all times sought after the welfare of Punjab.’ Additionally Learn – Now any other new declare of Akhilesh Yadav, Kashi Vishwanath Hall used to be began through the SP executive

When Navjot Singh Sidhu used to be requested if the 2022 Punjab Meeting elections (Punjab Meeting Election 2022If the Congress will get victory as soon as once more beneath his management, can the birthday party honor him with the manager minister’s put up? To this Sidhu mentioned, ‘Neither have I ever requested for the rest in existence nor will I ever achieve this. I’ve by no means even requested other folks for votes. Actually, Sidhu gave his candid opinion in a public dialogue ‘Bolda Punjab’ arranged in Chandigarh. Additionally Learn – Kashi Vishwanath Hall Mission: Able Shri Kashi Vishwanath Hall, listed below are the footage

Sidhu mentioned, ‘Accountability makes you higher or sour. I’ve sour revel in. I’ve been instrumental in forming 3 governments in Punjab. I used to be campaigning. However on this machine a just right particular person is made a ‘display piece’. He’s saved simply to win elections.

He mentioned, ‘I will be able to by no means be a ‘display piece’… I will be able to by no means mislead the folk of Punjab to return to energy. Can somebody say that I’ve ever lied? Since I’ve not anything to lose. Sidhu mentioned that he’s dedicated to Congress leaders- Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

He mentioned that no matter paintings the birthday party provides him, he’ll do it and can by no means cheat the folk of Punjab.

(Enter – PTI)