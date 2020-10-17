Entertainment

Navratri 2020: PM Narendra Modi wishes the nation on the occasion of Navratri, by tweeting this

October 17, 2020
new Delhi: From today, Sharadiya Navratri has started and the whole country is celebrating Navratri with joy. There is a belief in Hinduism that the day of Sharadiya Navratri begins with a good day, which is considered good for any auspicious work and shopping. Also Read – Durga Puja Special Recipe: make Bengali dish brinjal bhaja at home, this is easy recipe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the people on the first day of Navratri and wished for happiness, peace and prosperity in their lives. He said in a tweet that the goddess be safe, healthy and prosperous by the grace of Goddess. Also Read – Shardiya Navratri 2020: 9 days of Navratri, 9 infallible measures, all wishes will be fulfilled

Prime Minister Modi said, “Salute to mother Shailputri on the first day of Navratri. By his grace our house remains safe, healthy and prosperous. May his blessings empower us to bring positive changes in the lives of the poor and the underprivileged. “

Now that the auspicious festival of Navratri has started from today, the devotees are reaching the temple since morning. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also performed an aarti by reaching the Devi Patan temple.

The line of devotees was also seen in the temples of Maharashtra from this morning itself. Devotees arrived at Mumbai’s famous Mumba Devi temple, following coronavirus rules, to have a glimpse of the mother goddess.

Let us tell you that after the corona virus lockdown, now the country is in the phase of unlocked 5.0 and now slowly every state governments are reopening temples as well as other religious places.

