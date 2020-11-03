Navy, India, US, Japan start practice in the Bay of Bengal, counter to China

Malabar Naval Exercise: (New / Beijing): The 24th Malabar naval exercise in the Bay of Bengal started on Tuesday. Four countries of the Quad, India, US, Japan and Australia Navy are participating in it. The Indian Navy reported that the Indian Navy, the United States Navy, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and the Royal Australian Navy are participating in the 24th Malabar Naval Exercise. The 24th Malabar naval exercise started today in the Bay of Bengal. Also Read – J&K be a bridge to peace, China should do it, Pakistan, neighbor: Mehbooba Mufti

On seeing the presence of the navies in the Bay of Bengal of the four member countries of the Quad, the voices of the Chinese who are showing laughter have started getting colder. China expressed hope on the Malabar Naval Exercise that the quadrilateral Malabar exercise of India, the US, Japan and Australia would be favorable not against regional peace and stability. China is skeptical about the purpose of the Malabar practice, as it feels that this annual exercise is an attempt to control its influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

The first phase of the Malabar exercise began on Tuesday in the Bay of Bengal near Visakhapatnam and will conclude on 6 November. Its second phase will be practiced in the Arabian Sea during 17-20 November.

When asked about the commencement of the exercise, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in a media briefing here, "We hope that the military operation of the relevant countries will be compatible with, not against the peace and stability of the region." . Last month, India announced that Australia would be part of the Malabar exercise, effectively making it the practice of all four member states of the Quadrilateral Alliance.

Australia’s Defense Minister Linda Reynolds said, participation in sophisticated exercises like Malabar not only evokes strategic trust among members, but also strengthens our collective ability to contribute to regional security.

The Defense Minister of Australia said, the Malabar exercise is an important opportunity to work with like-minded nations to support a safe, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

– The Malabar exercise began in the Indian Ocean in 1992 as a bilateral exercise between the Indian Navy and the US Navy.

– Japan joined this practice in 2015.

– The US has been lobbying to give the Quad a security framework to keep China’s growing dominance in the strategic Indo-Pacific region under control.

In this year’s exercise, the Indian Navy has its destroyer Rannvijay, war ship Shivalik, seaside patrol boat Sukanya, ship power and submarine Sindhuraj supporting the fleet.

State-of-the-art jet instructor Hawk, long-range maritime patrol aircraft P8i, Dornier maritime patrol aircraft and many more helicopters will also take part in the exercise.

– The first phase of Malabar military exercises will be complex and state-of-the-art naval exercises, which will be anti-submarine and anti-air combat operations.

– Fighter aircraft and helicopters will also take off on another war vessel by flying from one warship.

– Firing with weapons will also be practiced.

– In the wake of the Kovid-19 epidemic (between the Marines), this exercise will be non-contact and only at sea.

Explain that India had announced that Australia would be a part of this naval exercise, with which it has now effectively become the practice of all four member countries of the ‘Quad’ or ‘Quadrilateral Alliance’.

China is skeptical of the Malabar exercise because it believes that this annual war exercise is an attempt by these countries to maintain influence in the Indo-Pacific region. China is increasing its military influence in this area.

Two weeks after the Foreign Ministers of the ‘Quad’ member nations met in Tokyo, India invited the Australian Navy to participate in the exercise. In this meeting held in Japan, detailed talks were held between the four countries to increase cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.