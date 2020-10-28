Navy States That There Are No Issues With Park Bo Gum’s Promotion Of His Projects At Public Concert

The Republic of Korea Navy has launched an announcement relating to points raised over Park Bo Gum’s feedback at a Navy-organized live performance.

On October 27, the Republic of Korea Navy held a live performance to have fun the Navy’s nineteenth onboard debate. Park Bo Gum was a number for the occasion alongside anchor Park Se Younger, who stated to Park Bo Gum on the live performance, “[You] are presently starring within the drama ‘Document of Youth,’ so some individuals is probably not conscious that you simply’re serving within the army. When did you enlist within the navy?” Park Bo Gum responded, “I accomplished my coaching and am now taking part in my first official occasion on Jeju Island. Tonight can be the evening of the ‘Document of Youth’ finale. I hope that folks will tune in to the drama after having fun with tonight’s live performance.” He additionally promoted his upcoming sci-fi movie with Gong Yoo.

Complaints had been raised about Park Bo Gum’s promotion of his initiatives. The army regulation states that troopers can’t take part in profit-making jobs whereas serving within the army. One specific netizen started a petition on-line and said that Park Bo Gum’s feedback may have an effect on his initiatives’ viewership rankings and viewers numbers and thus be thought of a profit-seeking exercise.

On October 28, the Republic of Korea Navy said that Park Bo Gum’s feedback weren’t legally problematic. A supply from the Navy shared to Sports activities Kyunghyang, “Park Bo Gum’s assertion on the occasion yesterday was a response to his co-host’s query about how he was doing. Upon authorized evaluate, it was concluded that it was a taking place, fairly than a profit-seeking exercise. Sooner or later, we’ll fastidiously look over these features after we interact in public actions.”

Park Bo Gum enlisted within the navy on August 31 and is presently serving as a cultural promotion soldier.

