Nawab Malik apologized for Sameer Wankhede, mentioned in courtroom – this won’t occur now

New Delhi: Minister in Maharashtra Govt and NCP chief of Nawab Malik (Nawab Malik) Sameer Wankhede (Sameer Wankhede) And feature apologized for making statements towards his circle of relatives. Nawab Malik Bombay Top Courtroom (Bombay Top Courtroom) I've apologized. Nawab Malik mentioned that I had promised the courtroom that this may no longer occur, however nonetheless gave a commentary. For this he apologizes to the courtroom.

Allow us to tell that for the previous couple of days, Nawab Malik had fiercely focused the zonal director of NCB, Sameer Wankhede. Nawab Malik made many allegations towards Sameer Wankhede and his circle of relatives. Nawab Malik mentioned those allegations frequently with the media. This topic of rhetoric reached the Bombay Top Courtroom. A couple of days again the courtroom had issued understand. Nawab Malik had mentioned in writing within the courtroom that now this won't occur.

Nawab Malik gave a commentary towards Sameer Wankhede even after giving assurance within the courtroom. In this, the courtroom had given understand and mentioned that why motion must no longer be taken for "willful violation" of the order of the courtroom. In this, lately Nawab Malik, apologizing to the courtroom, mentioned that he gave statements even after promising no longer to take action. For this he apologizes.

Allow us to inform you that Sameer Wankhede got here into the limelight after the arrest of Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. Aryan Khan was once launched from prison after 28 days. After this, many allegations had been leveled towards Sameer Wankhede. NCB claimed that Aryan Khan was once stuck with medication and he's concerned within the paintings of substances, even if up to now this has no longer been proved. The courtroom had requested many difficult questions and reprimanded the NCB relating to arrest and medicine.