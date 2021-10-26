Nawab Malik claims – Unknown NCB officer despatched a letter, ‘Persons are being implicated in false instances’

Mumbai : NCP chief and minister in Maharashtra govt Nawab Malik has as soon as once more attacked Narcotics Regulate Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede. Nawab Malik says that an unknown NCB reliable has despatched a letter to him. Consistent with him, it’s been advised on this letter that many of us are being framed in false instances and Panchnama is being ready within the NCB administrative center itself.Additionally Learn – NCB officer Sameer Wankhede reached Delhi amid critical allegations, said- ‘I used to be now not summoned’

Nawab Malik advised on this regard that he's sending this letter to DG Narcotics and can request him to incorporate this letter within the investigation in opposition to NCB officer Sameer Wankhede. We call for an inquiry into this topic.

Nawab Malik accused Sameer Wankhede of illegally intercepting the telephones of a few other people thru two individuals in Mumbai and Thane.

Previous, Nawab Malik had attacked Sameer Wankhede, the NCB officer probing the Aryan Khan medicine case, over his delivery certificates. Nawab Malik had accused Sameer Wankhede of faux delivery certificates. Giving that tweet of Maharashtra govt minister Nawab Malik, Sameer Wankhede acknowledged that I'm stunned, unhappy that how unhealthy the pondering of a minister is.

It’s value citing that Nawab Malik had tweeted an alleged delivery certificates of Sameer Wankhede describing him as Sameer Dawood Wankhede. In this Sameer Wankhede acknowledged, I got here to find out about a tweet by means of Nawab Malik referring to my delivery certificates. This is a shoddy try to carry out all the ones issues which don’t have anything to do with this example. NCB reliable acknowledged that I belong to an earthly circle of relatives. My father is a Hindu and my mom used to be a Muslim. Tweeting about my non-public paperwork on Twitter is defamation and a breach of my circle of relatives privateness. Saddened by means of the reprehensible assaults by means of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik.