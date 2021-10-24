Nawab Malik once more attacked Sameer Wankhede- Ever since he joined NCB, he has been focused on the movie trade from day one

Nawab Malik, Sameer Wankhede, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Maharashtra, Information: Nationalist Congress Birthday celebration chief and minister in Maharashtra executive Nawab Malik has as soon as once more focused the Narcotics Keep an eye on Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. Nawab Malik mentioned in a dialog with journalists in Beed close to Aurangabad, Ever since Samir Wankhede has come to NCB, he has been focused on the folk of the movie trade from day one. He had the purpose of defaming the federal government of Maharashtra.Additionally Learn – Shahrukh Khan reformed Aryan Khan, he must be admitted to drug de-addiction middle for a few months: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik mentioned, two circumstances are open and now not a unmarried arrest has been made in a yr. Folks have been being known as and cash was once being accumulated from them. False circumstances have been being raised. If the investigation is finished, there will probably be many extra revelations. We will be able to call for CM (SIT probe) for this. Additionally Learn – Maharashtra minister mentioned surprising factor, if Shahrukh Khan joins BJP, then medicine will…

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on his allegation in opposition to NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede in Aurangabad mentioned, We will be able to meet CM and HM. It is going to be investigated thru SIT. An arranged crime was once performed on this town for a yr and crores of rupees have been recovered.

Allow us to inform you that on October 21, Minister Nawab Malik had claimed on Thursday that a couple of days in the past, beneath the management of Wankhede, NCB had arrested Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and others in a false case. Malik claims that the narcotics seizure case is fake and the arrest was once made simplest at the foundation of WhatsApp messages.

Nawab Malik had claimed that the central executive had specifically appointed Wankhede to the company after the loss of life of Sushant Singh Rajput closing yr. Terming Wankhede as a bogus officer, Malik mentioned that after the proof in opposition to him comes out, he can not stay in executive provider even for an afternoon. Malik had additionally alleged that the NCB had implicated Riya Chakraborty, Rajput’s good friend, in a false case.

Malik had mentioned, “After the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput, a unique officer was once introduced in NCB. The case of suicide was once passed over to the CBI however the thriller of his suicide or homicide is but to be solved. However after that NCB began enjoying video games with the movie trade.

Malik mentioned that dozens of actors have been paraded in entrance of the NCB at the foundation of WhatsApp messages simplest. Minister Nawab Malik had mentioned, “An strive was once made to implicate some other people on false fees. Right through the Covid-19 pandemic, all the movie trade was once in Maldives. What was once that officer and his circle of relatives doing in Maldives and Dubai? Sameer Wankhede must give a proof in this.”

Malik had mentioned, “We call for that he give a proof as to why he was once in Dubai.” He mentioned, when all the movie trade was once in Maldives, was once Wankhede’s circle of relatives additionally there? What was once his goal of going there?” Malik had mentioned, “We’re very transparent. All this restoration took place in Maldives and Dubai and I will be able to unlock the ones footage.”

After this, NCB’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede had denied the entire allegations in opposition to him throughout a dialog with the media individuals. Wankhede had mentioned, ‘The entire allegations made relating to my seek advice from to Dubai are false. That is fallacious data. The date on which the minister has accused me of being in Dubai was once in Mumbai on that day.

When Wankhede was once requested about assembly any famous person in Maldives, he mentioned, “I had now not met any person there. All this was once executed with permission. The whole thing was once legitimate. Did not do anything else fallacious. When he was once requested about Malik’s commentary that Wankhede would now not be in executive provider until the tip of the yr, he mentioned, “He is a huge minister and I’m a small executive servant.” If he needs to ship me to prison for serving the rustic, doing fair paintings and taking anti-drug motion, then I welcome it.