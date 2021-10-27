Nawab Malik once more stated, take a look at Sameer Wankhede’s excursion of Maldives, the whole recreation of extortion will pop out

Nawab Malik lashes out on Sameer Wankhede: NCP chief and minister in Maharashtra executive Nawab Malik has as soon as once more opened a entrance in opposition to NCB and its officer Sameer Wankhede. Nawab Malika stated in a press convention, ‘An FIR has been registered, which has been a 12 months. Now not a unmarried arrest has been made in him up to now.Additionally Learn – Best Leisure Information: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif gets married this 12 months? Aryan Khan’s issues larger

WATCH | An FIR has been lodged for nearly a 12 months at the foundation of which Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan & Shraddha Kapoor had been known as, however no arrest has been made…We’d like to be aware of it …& additionally at Maldives go back and forth to determine the reality…:Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik %.twitter.com/qfqVZdbEcF – ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2021

Nawab Malik, at once focused on NCB, stated, you stated previous you’re going to intrude within the subject. After this he stated within the night that there’s no title and signature at the letter, so there might be no interference. However if you happen to nonetheless forget about the allegations which have been made within the letter, then query marks will rise up on all of your group.

In fact Nawab Malik used to be speaking in regards to the letter, about which he says that an unknown officer of NCB has despatched him. Consistent with Nawab Malik, in that letter it’s been stated to implicate folks in faux instances. Nawab Malik had passed over this letter to the senior officials of NCB on Tuesday itself.

Talking at the allegations in opposition to NCB officer Sameer Wankhede referring to Aryan Khan Medication Case, Nawab Malik stated, NCB is continuously pronouncing that investigation might be carried out at the foundation of digital proof. He stated, I call for that the Vigilance Committee read about the decision data of Sameer Wankhede, Prabhakar Cellular, Kiran Gosavi and Wankhede’s driving force Mane. If the digital proof is checked then the entirety will change into transparent.