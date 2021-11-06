Nawab Malik’s large allegation- Sameer Wankhede abducted Aryan Khan for ransom

Aryan Khan Medication Case: Aryan Khan isn’t taking the identify of finishing the dispute between NCP chief and minister in Maharashtra executive Nawab Malik and NCB officer Sameer Wankhede within the drug case. On Saturday morning, Nawab Malik claimed in a tweet that Aryan Khan used to be abducted by means of Sameer Dawood Wankhede and demanded ransom from him. The investigation of this subject can be finished by means of the SIT arrange by means of the Maharashtra executive. Allow us to let you know that now the officials of Delhi will do IPS Sanjay Kumar Singh.Additionally Learn – After Aryan Khan’s arrest, Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to Shahrukh, stated this…

Nawab Malik stated, I had demanded the formation of SIT, however now two particular investigating groups had been shaped. One workforce has been shaped by means of the central executive, whilst the opposite has been shaped by means of the state executive. Now it needs to be observed who's the primary to unravel this complete subject and convey the truth to the general public.

I had demanded an S.I.T probe to analyze Sameer Dawood Wankhede for kidnapping of & ransom call for from Aryan Khan.

Now 2 S.I.Ts are constituted (state & centre), allow us to see who brings out the skeletons from the closet of Wankhede and exposes him and his nefarious personal military — Nawab Malik نواب ملک Nawab Malik (@nawabmalikncp) November 6, 2021



Allow us to tell that prior to this, Narcotics Keep an eye on Bureau officer Samir Wankhede, who used to be on the middle of controversy for just about a month, has been separated from the investigation of six circumstances together with Aryan Khan medicine case. Nawab Malik has additionally stated that that is just the start.

Ever for the reason that starting of this situation, Nawab Malik has made many severe allegations in opposition to Sameer Wankhede, and then those allegations had been known as false and baseless on behalf of Sameer Wankhede and his circle of relatives. It used to be additionally stated that even to keep away from arrest, he had long gone to the Bombay Prime Courtroom. The place the court docket had ordered to provide knowledge 72 hours prior to his arrest.

Nawab Malik had accused Sameer Wankhede or even stated that he were given this activity by means of placing a faux Dalit certificates.