Nawab Malik’s son-in-law despatched defamation understand to Devendra Fadnavis, demanded Rs 5 crore

Mumbai : NCP chief and Maharashtra executive minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law has given a understand for Defamatory and False Allegation towards former Leader Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Nawab Malik's son-in-law Samir Khan has demanded Rs 5 crore in lieu of psychological torture, agony and monetary loss after making defamation and false allegations towards senior BJP chief Devendra Fadnavis.

Allow us to tell that on Tuesday 9 November, the disagreement between the BJP and NCP of Maharashtra for the previous few days has now reached the 'underworld hyperlink'. Veteran leaders of each the events introduced a scathing assault on each and every different on Tuesday and this time this newest disagreement is expounded to alleged hyperlinks and offers with the mafia.

In his first assault at the Chief of Opposition within the Meeting and previous Leader Minister Devendra Fadnavis, NCP Minister Nawab Malik used to be accused of a maintain two shut aides of absconding mafia don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar over a big plot of land in Kurla. used to be accused.

Liberating the paperwork of the 16-year-old deal to the media, Fadnavis had stated that an organization connected to Malik, Solidus Funding Pvt. Ltd. (SIPL) finished land transactions in Kurla with M. Salim Ishaq Patel and Sardar Shahwali Khan, who had been shut mates of Dawood. Later a legal used to be sentenced to lifestyles imprisonment within the Mumbai serial bomb blasts of March 1993.

Looking for a probe from a reliable state or central authority, former Maharashtra leader minister Fadnavis stated that top land on LBS Marg in Kurla price a number of crores used to be purchased by means of SIPL belonging to Malik, which used to be signed by means of his son Faraz Malik. Had been. He alleged that this land price crores used to be purchased for infrequently 30 lakh rupees.

Devendra Fadnavis claimed that Salim Patel used to be the driving force, bodyguard and frontman of underworld don and 1993 Mumbai blasts high conspirator Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar and in addition has a Energy of Legal professional (POA). The BJP chief additional stated, “Then what used to be the desire for Malik to make a business maintain such individuals who took the lives of the folk of Mumbai?”

Hitting again at Fadnavis, Nationalist Congress Celebration minister Nawab Malik on Tuesday refuted the allegations of ‘mafia hyperlinks’ and accused the BJP chief of seeking to ‘make a mountain of Rai’. planted.

Malik rubbished Fadnavis’ sensational allegations that Malik had allegedly entered right into a ‘land deal’ with two henchmen of fugitive mafia don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar at throwaway costs.

Responding to those allegations, Nawab Malik stated that we have got now not purchased land from any bomb blast accused. He stated, “I had purchased the land from an individual named Salim Patel. Fadnavis stated that I purchased the land and saved pretend tenants in it. however it isn’t like that. There’s society there. The land in the back of it, there are large slums. I’ve a godown there, that land used to be on rent. We additionally had 4 stores in it.