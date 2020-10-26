Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family get relief, Allahabad High Court stays arrest

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has stayed the arrest of Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his three families. This arrest was related to the harassment case filed against him by his wife Alia. The High Court stayed the arrest of Nawazuddin, his mother Mehrunnisan and brothers Fayyazuddin and Ayazuddin. Also Read – Nawazuddin Siddiqui will not be arrested at present, wife had accused of molestation

However, Nawaz’s third brother Munajuddin has not received any such relief. A bench of Justice Manoj Mishra and Justice Sanjay Kumar Pachauri heard the case in the High Court. During this time Nawazuddin’s lawyer Abhishek Kumar was present. Also Read – Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Netflix film Serious Men is about the unknown things, Bollywood drugs …

Alia Siddiqui aka Anjali Pandey lodged an FIR against Nawazuddin and his family at Budhana police station in Muzaffarnagar on July 27, accusing him of attacking himself and molesting a minor girl in 2012. The FIR was first lodged in Mumbai, but it was transferred to Budhana Police Station for alleged incident in the jurisdiction of Budhana Police. Also Read – HC had given notice to the accused of molestation on the condition of getting the girl tied Rakhi, SC issued notice