Naxalite attack in West Bengal, BSF jawan dies in Saharanpur district

Saharanpur (UP): A BSF jawan in Saharanpur district died in a Naxalite attack in Kishanganj in West Bengal. Superintendent of Police (city) of Saharanpur, Vineet Bhatnagar gave this information. He said that Anuj Kumar Saini, a resident of Saidpura village under Sarsawa police station in the district, was castable in BSF and was currently posted in Kishanganj in West Bengal.

Bhatnagar said that after his duty on Monday night, when Anuj Saini was returning for rest of the night, the ambushed Naxalites attacked his team from behind, killing Anuj and one of his senior officers.

According to Bhatnagar, the BSF informed the family about the death of Anuj by phone. Anuj is survived by his father, wife and two daughters. One daughter is three years old while the other is only 11 months old.