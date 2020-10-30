Entertainment

Naxalites blast ID in Jharkhand, four policemen injured

October 30, 2020
Ranchi: In Jharkhand’s Lohardaga district, three policemen were injured in an ID blast carried out by Naxalites on Friday. According to the police, three people were injured in the IED blast under Serendag police station in Lohardaga district. The injured police personnel were taken to Ranchi for treatment. Also Read – Sandipa Dhar’s ‘Mumbhai’ shows her face, this actress will break into friendship between police and gangster

Senior police officers have reached the spot to take stock of the situation. Two of the injured police personnel have been identified as Jawan Upendra Singh and SAP Jawan Arvind Pandey, while the third jawan has not been identified. After the incident, additional police personnel and CRPF personnel have been deployed at the scene. Also Read – Bihar Phase 1 Polls: Naxalite plot failed in Aurangabad amid voting, two IEDs recovered

(Input-IANS) Also Read – Good News For Home Gaurd: Good news for 25000 PRD jawans, now duty will be available throughout the year

