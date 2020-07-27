Naxals firing suddenly, armed forces personnel martyred in camp security

Raipur: In the Naxal-affected Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh, Naxalites opened fire on the guards guarding the police camp on Monday, in which a Chhattisgarh Armed Forces soldier was killed. The police officer said that after the incident, other jawans reached the spot, by then the Naxalites had fled. Also Read – Lockdown Imposed in Chhattisgarh: Seven days lockdown in these cities including Raipur, deployment of security forces

The Inspector General of Police of Bastar region, Sundararaj P, said on Monday that Naxals opened fire on the guards guarding the camp near Kademeta village under the small Dongar police station area of ​​Narayanpur district. Jitendra Bakde died in this attack.

Sundararaj told that when the soldiers were guarding close to the camp on Monday morning, the Naxalites suddenly opened fire. In this incident, soldiers lost their lives. Naxalites fled after carrying out the incident.

The Inspector General of Police of Bastar region told that till now it has been learned that a small working group of Naxalites has carried out this incident. A search operation has been started against the Naxalites in the area.