Naya Rivera Could Have Played Katniss In The Hunger Games If One Marvel Director Got His Wish

It is all the time attention-grabbing to surprise how films, or complete movie franchises, may need been completely different had sure roles been performed by someone else. Generally an actor turns down a task that finally ends up resulting in large success for an additional actor. Different occasions it is merely the choice to select one audition over one other that may have drastic, and normally unexpected, penalties. Physician Unusual director Scott Derrickson may need been chosen to direct the unique Hunger Games film, and if that had occurred, it seems we may have ended up with the late Naya Rivera within the position of Katniss Everdeen.
The director revealed this piece of knowledge on Twitter. Many on social media who knew, or had been merely followers, of Naya Rivera have been sharing their ideas on the actress within the wake of her demise. Scott Derrickson says that, based mostly on the transient description of Katniss given in Susanne Collins’ authentic novel, he envisioned Rivera as Katniss whereas studying the e book, and he stated as a lot when he met the producer to debate directing the film.
The concept of a Hunger Games film directed by Scott Derrickson is an thrilling concept all by itself. We don’t know how shut that truly got here to being a actuality. This may occasionally have been the longest of pictures to start out with. The manufacturing nearly definitely met with a whole lot of completely different administrators. We all know that many actresses had been thought-about to play Katniss.
The Hunger Games would go on to be directed by Gary Ross and would star Jennifer Lawrence within the lead position. To make certain, even when Scott Derrickson had been employed, it is no assure that Naya Rivera would have change into Katniss, however it’s an attention-grabbing thought experiment. With each a unique director and a unique lead we’d have seen a really completely different film, that a lot is for certain. The Hunger Games grew to become an enormous movie franchise. Maybe it may have been even larger, or maybe it could not have been the success that it grew to become.
Both manner, it may have very doubtless modified the trajectory of Naya Rivera’s profession. The first Hunger Games film would have been filming in the midst of Glee‘s run on tv, placing the actress in, doubtless, a success film and a success TV present on the similar time. One must assume that along with the movie sequels, she may need been supplied some very completely different roles going ahead. We by no means bought to see Naya Rivera play an motion hero, and now there are a whole lot of replies to Scott Derrickson’s tweet which can be wishing that we had.
