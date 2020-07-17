Naya Rivera Could Have Played Katniss In The Hunger Games If One Marvel Director Got His Wish

It is all the time attention-grabbing to surprise how films, or complete movie franchises, may need been completely different had sure roles been performed by someone else. Generally an actor turns down a task that finally ends up resulting in large success for an additional actor. Different occasions it is merely the choice to select one audition over one other that may have drastic, and normally unexpected, penalties. Physician Unusual director Scott Derrickson may need been chosen to direct the unique Hunger Games film, and if that had occurred, it seems we may have ended up with the late Naya Rivera within the position of Katniss Everdeen.