Naya Rivera Remembered by ‘Glee’ Cast at GLAAD Media Awards

The forged of “Glee” reunited just about to recollect Naya Rivera, who died final July at the age of 33, at the GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday.

The tribute was opened by Demi Lovato, who had a short position on the Fox collection alongside Rivera.

“I don’t must inform you that this 12 months was a troublesome, robust 12 months,” Lovato mentioned. “A specific second of heartbreak stands out for me: dropping my good friend Naya Rivera. I’ll all the time cherish the possibility I received to play Naya’s girlfriend, Dani, on ‘Glee.’”

“The character Naya performed, Santana Lopez, was ground-breaking for closeted queer women — like I used to be at the time,” she went on. “And her ambition and accomplishments impressed Latina girls everywhere in the world.”

Lovato then launched the “Glee” forged: Jacob Artist, Chris Colfer, Darren Criss, Jessalyn Gilsig, Dot-Marie Jones, Vanessa Lengies, Jane Lynch, Kevin McHale, Heather Morris, Matthew Morrison, Alex Newell, Lauren Potter, Amber Riley, Harry Shum Jr., Becca Tobin and Jenna Ushkowitz, who remembered Rivera and the impression she had on queer youth in her position on “Glee.”

Lynch recalled when Rivera was first introduced on as a collection common on “Glee,” pondering that she was “cute and an incredible dancer.” “After which [‘Glee’ co-creator] Ryan [Murphy] began giving her strains, and I used to be like, ‘Wow. This lady is actually one thing.’”

The forged additionally made some extent to pay tribute to the opposite main position in Rivera’s life: being a mom to her son, Josey.

“Naya and I had been good pals on the present,” Morrison mentioned. “However I believe we turned a lot better pals after we each had youngsters, and to see her put all that power into her son was simply an unbelievable sight to see, and one thing I’ll all the time bear in mind.”

“Her greatest position was her being a mother,” Ushkowitz added. “That was probably the most fulfilling, to see her do this.”

In addition they celebrated the tenth anniversary of Santana’s coming-out storyline on “Glee,” throughout a time the place there was little LGBTQ illustration on tv — particularly when it got here to queer folks of shade.

“That scene when Santana got here out to her grandmother and was rejected, it nonetheless makes me cry,” Lengies mentioned.

Rivera’s mom, Yolanda Previtire, couldn’t attend the tribute, however left a message that was learn by Gilsig.

“Her want was to all the time be an advocate to those that didn’t have a voice,” the message learn, partially. “I don’t imagine that she realized how vital she was to this world. I’m grateful that my eldest daughter helped to alter the panorama of how we view and see one another.”

