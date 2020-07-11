Naya Rivera Search Scaled Down Amid Difficult Diving Conditions – Variety

The seek for “Glee” star Naya Rivera continues on Lake Piru in Ventura County, Calif., however searchers have scaled again operations amid troublesome situations underwater.

Rivera went lacking after renting a ship along with her 4-year-old son on Wednesday afternoon. After she didn’t return to the rental stand on time, employees discovered her boat on the north finish of the lake. Her son was asleep on board, and her life jacket and purse had been on the boat, however Rivera was nowhere to be discovered.

Primarily based on an interview with the boy, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Division believes that she by chance drowned within the lake. The search shifted on Thursday morning from a rescue to a restoration operation, and about 100 divers and searchers had been available to attempt to find her.

On Friday, nevertheless, the trouble had been scaled again to about 40 personnel. At a day press convention, Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Buschow stated that the search is essentially being performed utilizing side-scanning sonar gadgets.

“We don’t know if she’s going to be discovered 5 minutes from now or 5 days from now,” Buschow stated.

Underwater rescue groups assist seek for former “Glee” star Naya Rivera, in Lake Piru, Calif.

Ringo H W Chiu/AP/Shutterstock

The visibility underwater is proscribed to about one to 2 ft, he stated, and divers had been blindly utilizing their fingers to attempt to find her physique. Buschow stated that the Tulare County Sheriff’s Division crew had noticed some promising photos on the sonar machine, and despatched an underwater robotic to verify them out. However that didn’t pan out, and the search continues.

Rivera’s boat was present in about 30 ft of water, however the backside of the lake is uneven and is strewn with tree branches and different vegetation, making it troublesome for divers to conduct the search.

Ventura County officers have stated it might take a number of days to every week for Rivera’s physique to floor by itself. Buschow stated on Friday that the water firm that operates the reservoir is predicted to decrease the extent by 65 ft subsequent month, so as to do upkeep on the dam.

Rivera, 33, performed Santana Lopez on “Glee” from 2009 to 2015.