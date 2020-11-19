Naya Rivera’s Family Files Wrongful Death Suit Against Ventura County

The household of Naya Rivera — the late “Glee” actress who died on July 8 after drowning in Lake Piru — has filed a wrongful loss of life lawsuit towards Ventura County, Calif., the place the lake is positioned.

The lawsuit was filed on Tuesday on behalf of Rivera’s 4-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, who was within the boat with Rivera on the time of her preliminary disappearance. Dorsey’s father, Ryan Dorsey, filed the lawsuit together with Rivera’s property and her enterprise supervisor.

They’re suing Ventura County, United Water Conservation District and Parks and Recreation Administration for neglecting to sufficiently warn Lake Piru guests of its doable risks and failing to outfit the boat Rivera rented with applicable security gear. Along with wrongful loss of life, the swimsuit contains survival and negligent infliction of emotional misery complaints, and requests a trial by jury.

The official criticism states that there have been no indicators on the lake’s property warning guests of robust currents, low visibility or robust winds. It additionally alleges that the boat Rivera rented didn’t comprise floatation units, a ladder, rope or an anchor. The swimsuit claims that Lake Piru has a “lethal historical past,” citing at the least 26 different drowning deaths since its opening.

“Whereas Naya and Josey have been swimming, the boat began to be carried away — doubtless by the present and wind, which gusted as much as 21 miles per hour that afternoon. Josey, who was nearer, managed to get again on the boat by his personal volition and braced himself on the boat, which was rocking backwards and forwards forcefully within the present and wind,” lawyer Amjad Khan writes within the criticism. “Josey knew Naya was nonetheless within the water, and heard her cry, ‘Assist! Assist!’ in her battle to get again to the boat and keep away from drowning. Josey searched in useless for rope to assist his mom get again on the boat. Josey then appeared again on the water for his mom and noticed that Naya had disappeared. Josey yelled for assist and cried alone within the boat till he was discovered greater than an hour later by a PMC boat leasing agent.”