Naya Rivera’s ‘Glee’ Co-stars Heather Morris, Chord Overstreet, Extra Reunite After Anniversary Of Megastar’s Dying

A handful of “Glee” stars reunited over the weekend, simply days after the one-year anniversary of the tragic demise in their former co-star Naya Rivera.

Rivera by chance drowned ultimate yr in Lake Piru close to Los Angeles all over an afternoon at the lake along with her younger son.

A number of “Glee” stars – Heather Morris, Chord Overstreet, Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz – spent some high quality time in combination after the anniversary, reuniting with writers Michael Hitchcock and Matt Hodgson.

Overstreet, 32, shared a couple of pictures from the reunion, that includes the gang and a handful of different pals putting foolish poses.

“Neglected this group such a lot!!!” he wrote within the caption of the put up, which used to be shared on Saturday. “So excellent to be again and get to peer all you glorious other folks!!”

Morris, 34, who performed Rivera’s very best pal and female friend on “Glee” – and who used to be shut with the superstar off-screen as smartly – shared a tribute to Rivera on July 8, the anniversary of her passing.

“It hasn’t gotten more straightforward to write down a caption. You’re the brightest superstar in my eyes Naya Rivera,” she started within the caption. “I’m so thankful GOD LAYED A HAND and taken us in combination as very best pals, mother pals, scene companions, and the whole lot in between.”

The actress and dancer added: “Your legacy lives on in kindness and being ‘that sassy queen’ in my eyes. I like you eternally bebe woman.”

Incorporated within the put up used to be a video and film of ways Morris completely paid tribute to her good friend: Via getting a tattoo.

The ink learn “The next day isn’t promised” – no longer just a touching reminder to reside each day adore it’s your ultimate, but in addition a quote from a Tweet shared by means of Rivera simply days ahead of her demise.

“Regardless of the yr, cases or strifes on a regular basis [sic.] you’re alive is a blessing,” she mentioned on the time. “Take advantage of nowadays and each day you’re given. The next day isn’t promised.”