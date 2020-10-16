Nayeon Describes TWICE’s Upcoming Comeback, Talks About Her Hobbies, And More

TWICE’s Nayeon graces the duvet of Cosmopolitan Korea’s November problem!

In an interview to go together with her pictorial, Nayeon shared that these days she’s been getting ready for the group’s full album and spending time together with her fellow members. She stated, “I’m the sort of individual that likes to do loads of enjoyable issues. I’ve discovered baking, cooking, and pottery. I used to be pondering of studying to make glass artwork with a member who needed to as properly, however the timing didn’t work out. If I’ve the possibility, I’d prefer to be taught to bake once more.”

It was described that Nayeon is thought among the many members and their followers for being mentally sturdy. “For a very long time, I’ve all the time tried arduous to shake off feelings like unhappiness or exhaustion as rapidly as potential,” she stated. “I believe that it’s pure to really feel that sort of emotion, and I are inclined to suppose positively.” She named her household and fellow members as individuals who have an affect on her staying mentally sturdy.

TWICE is developing on their fifth debut anniversary later this month, and Nayeon was requested to share her ideas about reaching this level of their profession. “I believe we work more durable than we did after we debuted,” stated Nayeon. “You may say that previously we had been glad if we did all of the issues we got to do, and as compared I believe that we’ve extra ardour and ambition now as a result of our albums, performances, and picture shoots are all issues that we create. That’s as a result of there are actually there are extra alternatives for our ideas and opinions to be mirrored.”

On the subject of their upcoming second full album, Nayeon stated, “It has 13 songs which are retro music and an excellent match for fall and winter. We work arduous on each album, however since full albums seem to be they’re very significant for followers, we’re attempting to do issues like content material and promotions that we haven’t carried out earlier than.”

TWICE’s new album “Eyes extensive open” comes out on October 26, with the title observe “I CAN’T STOP ME” written by Park Jin Younger. Try their teasers to date right here!

Nayeon’s picture shoot and interview might be discovered within the November problem of Cosmopolitan.

