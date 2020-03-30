Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe under consideration for clemency

British-Iranian twin nationwide has had her transient liberate from jail extended on account of the coronavirus outbreak

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British-Iranian twin nationwide on transient liberate from a five-year jail sentence, is for the first time beneath formal consideration for clemency, her family has been instructed. A name will be made via the very best stage of Iran’s multi-layered govt. There is no be sure that clemency will be granted, or that she will be allowed to return to the UK.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, noticed via some as a bargaining chip inside the wider diplomatic dispute between the UK and Iran, was as soon as given a brief lived fortnight’s liberate from Evin jail, Tehran, on 17 March alongside aspect 85,000 totally different prisoners in peril from the coronavirus outbreak. She has been allowed to stay at her people’ area in Tehran nevertheless made to placed on an ankle brace that helps to maintain her within 300 metres of her people’ home.

