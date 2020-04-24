NBA 2K20 Is Simulating The NBA Playoffs; Here Are The First Round Results

The current NBA season can be suspended and never utilizing a clear return date in sight, nonetheless that doesn’t indicate a champion can’t be topped throughout the digital world. With COVID-19 hanging a forestall to the 2019-20 NBA season on March 12, 2K Sports activities actions has taken over the mantle by means of simulating the rest of the video video games in NBA 2K20.

The widespread season merely wrapped up in-game (spherical the same time it might need if the season wasn’t suspended), so now the Playoffs have begun with 2K simulating the first spherical of video video games. Results for the second spherical will be launched on May 1, forward of the third spherical results are revealed on May eight, and in any case the NBA Finals on May 15.

Beneath are the general standings on the conclusion of NBA 2K20’s simulated season, showing the 16 teams who licensed for the Playoffs.

