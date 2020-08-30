NBA 2k21 release date – trailer, gameplay and news

It’s exhausting to imagine that we’re at this level of the yr already, however it’s time for the following batch of yearly video video games specializing in a few of our favorite sports activities.

EA is again in motion as soon as once more to carry us recent editions to their long-running sports activities sequence and basketball followers had higher prepare as a result of NBA 2k21 is dropping soon- and it’s positive to be one other instalment that may preserve gamers busy for one more yr.

Right here is all we all know up to now about NBA 2k21.

When is the NBA 2k21 release date?

The countdown is nearly over for individuals who can not wait to get their fingers on the sport as NBA 2k21 is releasing on September 4th- not lengthy to attend in any respect.

What platforms can I get NBA 2k21 on?

NBA 2k21 will probably be accessible on next-generation consoles the PS5 and Xbox Sequence X, in addition to the PS4 and Xbox One, with a PC release additionally confirmed. The sport may even be dropping on the Nintendo Swap, the Stadia, in addition to releasing editions for IOS and Android devices- you gained’t be in need of a platform to play it on that’s for positive.

Which athlete is on the duvet?

We get three editions of the sport’s cowl this yr. Damien Lillard will grace one of many covers, whereas the second may have Zion Williams in prime place. The third is a particular one devoted to the reminiscence of Kobe Bryant who died in a helicopter crash earlier this yr and it’s aptly titled- the Mamba Without end version.

NBA 2k21 gameplay

Anticipate notable modifications to the gameplay for this new season. The professional stick is getting an replace which can take some getting used to, however it’ll enable it to change into extra important than ever earlier than. When you get pleasure from sizing as much as your opposition, then the 50 new animations that can help you just do that ought to come as welcome news.

Contemporary escape dribble strikes are on the best way, whereas taking pictures can be getting some modifications- and that professional stick will turn out to be useful there too. Additionally, search for defensive play to be honed that ought to hopefully give us all a smoother expertise once we take to the courts.

Can I pre-order NBA 2k21?

You definitely can, for each generations of consoles. Amazon and Recreation are simply two of the locations you possibly can head to so as to be sure to get a duplicate of the sport on release day- or a bit after in case you are planning to pre-order next-gen.

Is there a trailer for NBA 2k21?

There definitely is. Right here’s the announcement trailer for the PS5 version of the sport.

