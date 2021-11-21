NBA 2K22 among the free games of the Xbox Free Play Days: a weekend with sports, action and driving

Xbox renews its selection of titles with varied deliveries that will enliven the next days of any player.

We are once again at the doors of the weekend, an ideal occasion to discover new deliveries in the video game sector. Xbox knows that we like to browse through different proposals, and for that reason it updates the games available during its Xbox Free Play Days. Therefore, if you are subscribers of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate O Xbox Live Gold, do not hesitate to consult this week’s selection.

After all, Xbox is slightly focused on sports with NBA 2K22, the delivery more recent among its novelties with which we are invited to play basketball in real pavilions of the NBA and the WNBA. In addition, this game does not focus only on the track, since it also allows us manage a team with MyTeam and even undertake new career paths with the MiCarrera mode.

But if you are not very skilled with the ball and prefer the excitement of the road, you can always invest the weekend in The Crew 2. A Ubisoft title that presents a wide range of cars, motorcycles, boats and planes to experiment in a racing and speed MMO concept. In addition, this delivery improves since its first appearance in the video game sector with new features in its piloting system and the exploration by land, sea and air.

However, Xbox does not forget the fantasy in its new selection of video games, as it leaves room for Hunt: Showdown. A title in which we play a bounty hunter who must free the swamps of Louisiana from a series of wild monsters, without forgetting the presence of other players who can end our lives. This game was born from the creators of the Crysis series, among other productions, and has attracted enough attention to receive a live action series.

In this way, users of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold They can enjoy a weekend between games, as these adventures are available starting today and until Sunday, November 21. If, on the other hand, you are looking for different proposals to entertain yourself during the next few days, you can always consult the free games of Epic Games this week, something to which Star Citizen adds by releasing its game Limited Time. In any case, we encourage you to discover the 10 free video games for PC and consoles with which to avoid boredom during the weekend.

