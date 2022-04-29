NBA 2K22 is added free to Xbox Game Pass by surprise in time for the Playoffs

2K’s basketball title joins the subscription service’s library on One and Series X|S.

Rare is the week that we don’t hear from Xbox Game Pass. The subscription service Microsoft It continues to grow in users while incorporating new titles to its extensive catalog for PC and consoles, and Xbox machines have received a very outstanding one by surprise: NBA 2K22.

The title with the official license of the most important basketball competition in the world lands en Xbox One y Xbox Series X|S for users attached to the service, as Xbox itself has announced. It arrives just in time to enjoy the NBA Playoffs, which are taking place these weeks.

Added to service on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|SWe will have access to all the game modes, including the star modalities of the franchise: My teamwhere you can build your dream squad by purchasing player cards and completing various challenges, and My careerwhere we put ourselves in the shoes of a professional NBA player who starts in the league.

More Game Pass news

Along with NBA 2K22, since yesterday they are also available two other titles for subscribers to the service. Users will be able to download from their library Bugsnax, a game that was a temporary exclusive to PlayStation, and Unsouled, also set for a release date of the 28th.

As for the latest installment of the sports simulator, to say that it was part of the Xbox Free Plays Days promotion in November 2021, so it is not the first time that 2K Sports allies with Microsoft. If you want to know what we thought of the game at the time, we invite you to take a look at the review of NBA 2K22 that we published in September.

