NBA 2K22 teams up with Bizarrap to bring their music to the court: these are their unreleased tracks

Basketball in NBA 2K22 isn’t just about bouncing a ball, it’s also about a passion for sports. This connects the game with other branches of emotion such as loyalty to a team, which has led to an agreement to include the Spanish Basketball Team in the game, or the song. And we are here to talk about this last topic today, since 2K has announced a collaboration with which we will be able to demonstrate our skills on the dance floor to the rhythm of new musical themes.

2K will reveal the fourth theme song soonAnd this agreement links NBA 2K22 with none other than the Argentine producer and DJ weird, who has carved out a niche for himself in his industry with sessions alongside other artists called ‘BZRP Music Sessions’ and ‘BZRP Freestyle Sessions’. This will leave us with the opportunity to play basketball while listening to 3 songs created by the artist: ‘Snow Tha Product‘ (#39), ‘Eladio Carrion‘ (#40) and ‘MORAD‘ (#47).

2K has confirmed a fourth theme to add to the game, but for now it keeps the mystery and promises announce it soon. Additionally, this collaboration also brings Bizarrap into the digital world of NBA 2K22 with a character very faithful to reality, as you can see in the video that opens this news. After all, the artist considers that “there is a direct relationship between rap and basketballand many of the song lyrics name players and make many references to the sport.”

In this way, 2K focuses on improving the experience of the players with initiatives that go beyond basketball per se. Following this line, the developers have included various alternatives for its title such as the City or the My Personal mode, which is presented as a redesign of the already well-known My GM. However, in our analysis of NBA 2K22 we came to consider whether these developments can reach cover up problems dragging the Visual Concepts franchise.

