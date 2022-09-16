NBA 2K23, analysis and opinions of the game for PS5 and Xbox Series

The leading basketball simulator faces its 2023 season as it could not be otherwise: paying tribute to the 23rd greatest who has ever stepped on a court, Michael Jordan. Does the new installment of Visual Concepts live up to the myth? We discover the keys behind the new NBA 2K23.

We live in an era of mammoth sports simulators. Gargantuan, even. The ability of companies like EA or 2K with the game that concerns us today, NBA 2K23, is surprising if seen with some perspective and distance. It’s my case: I’ve been a regular FIFA player since its resurrection in 2010 and I’ve followed the saga step by step until reaching the present installment; With NBA 2K my story is different and I have to be honest with you: I’m not a big fan of basketball and I don’t feel compelled to play all the editions of the NBA saga because I consider myself a mere fan of the series. Why am I telling you such a rant? Because I think the most die-hard fans of annual sports franchises we do not value, in the fair measure, what firms like Visual Concepts do every yearand intoned the mea culpa.

I’ll take it back to my turf: It’s easy to ask 2K for WWE 2K to add more content to the upcoming WWE 2K24 with dozens of new wrestlers, general gameplay and visual improvements, Universe mode changes, and a Showcase to match. height, but What about the analysis of what is already the game itself as a product in itself? Who is in charge of thinking about the new user who lands in the universe of WWE video games and assess the software for what it is and not for what it should be according to the standards of the previous season and the previous one? What has it meant for me, a mere fan of the NBA 2K saga, to reconnect with the series after a few years away? There are many questions that I hope to answer in my analysis.

We get on the court to discover the keys behind the latest installment of the leading basketball brand in video games. Is 2K23 up to the tribute What have they wanted to do to the greatest world basketball star? welcome to the kingdom of Michael Jordan and to the NBA 2K empire.

Come on Slam!

I have always thought that, in the merely playable, the NBA 2K saga has followed an amazing path of improvement until today. It seems to me the most faithful sports simulator to the sport in which it is inspired and, technologically speaking, it seems to me that is at another level in terms of competition, whatever the sport that is transferred to our console or PC. I would highlight the new adrenaline system as one of the main novelties, which translates into bonuses for players at specific moments of the game to improve their performance in attack or defense.

I would highlight as one of the main novelties the new adrenaline systemThe fluidity and huge number of animations for each of the athletes ensures that the action is varied and amazingly real in the physics of the basketball players or the dynamics of the ball. The tactical capabilities are so staggering and extensive that launching into tutorial territory will be unavoidable. to learn many of the bases and layers that the series has been developing in recent years in terms of game tools. Of course, the greatness of 2K23 is not limited to the NBA: you can also enjoy the WNBA and many of the modes present in the men’s category to lead your players to conquer the ring of champions.

The content of NBA 2K23 is overwhelming on all levels. One of the main additions of the season and one that will bring fans of the history of the best league in the world of basketball upside down is MyNBA Eras, which will allow users to relive key moments from the 80s, 90s and 2000s and rebuild history at will from the very Drafts. They have not been satisfied with making a vague approximation to the time in which they are inspired; at Visual Concepts they have wanted to reincorporate the norms of the moment, adapt to the franchises that existed at the time and rebuild everything so that the translation to the past is as optimal as possible.

What would NBA 2K23 be without MyTeam? In my reunion with MyTeam I can confirm that the beginning seems friendly, but it won’t take many hours to understand the uncomfortable truth behind other types of games like the present: that it can be played without investing a euro does not mean that the title will be kind to you. It is evident that it is not the first collectible game mode that I have faced in an annual sports saga, but it seems that as long as the format continues to be successful among users and the coffers of the firms, they continue to profit from complaints and the purchase of microtransactions, few changes in the paradigm of annual sports video games are expected.

All hail the King

The City thing, for example, is another piece of crap worthy of analysis: you’ll be able to dress your avatar in the Spanish team’s shirt (another crap, by the way: the Scariolo thing in the Euroleague) and visit virtual environments in which basketball is the great protagonist. In the MyCareer campaign, you’ll have to redirect your situation with a fan base that doesn’t seem to want you wearing their colors. But what I have enjoyed the most is Jordan Challenge. Similar to the WWE 2K Showcases, also from Visual Concepts, we will be able to face 15 challenges inspired by Michael Jordan’s career while listening to the story of some of the protagonists who lived through the moment. Some have been taken from NBA 2K11, but have been remade for the occasion and the presence of NBA legends in the challenge is an absolute delight.

You can’t overlook all the good that Visual Concepts doesVisually and sonically it is sensational, capturing some brilliant melodies that capture the essence of basketball in every note and some luxury commentators. The visual is up to what is expected from the developer and the high standard to which we are accustomed, being the sports franchise that is taking the most advantage of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X circuitry. There are so many details, animations and such exhaustive work to trace what is seen in the weekly broadcasts of the NBA that you can only be amazed at the technological waste of the North American firm. Perhaps in MyCareer you should bet on better cinematographic scenesbut in general everything works fine.

I understand that I am not a faithful player of the NBA 2K saga to assess the significance of this installment compared to previous years at the level of what you deserve, but I am able to understand more impartially the sports product that 2K offers in this season, and it seems to me incontestable despite the questionable decisions he makes in the monetization of MyTeam. Nothing new under the sun, but although there are some clouds, you can not ignore all the good that Visual Concepts does, again, with a delivery that has many numbers to be remembered among the community.