NBA 2K23 celebrates the marriage of music and basketball in a new MyCAREER experience

Musical artist J. Cole will star on the cover of the Dreamer Edition, available only in North America.

NBA 2K23 has put on his shoes and is ready to give it his all on the court. We already knew that from 2K they wanted to broaden the player experience through big changes to MyTeam and new possibilities in women’s basketball. However, now they go beyond sport with some novelties that serve to celebrate the union of music with basketball.

In terms of gameplay, from 2K they announce a new MyCAREER experience that will lead us to balance our performance in the NBA while making our way off the court through music, fashion and business. Here we will find a cast of characters and cameos that include the musicians Elite y Bas, from the American record label Dreamville. These will help us make friends with the hip-hop artist J. Coleholder of several platinum certifications and winner of a Grammy award.

Leaving aside this story, 2K also wants to celebrate the union of music with basketball through a new edition for NBA 2K23. We talk about the Dreamer Editionwhich will feature the aforementioned J. Cole as the cover star and will be available only for PS5 y Xbox Series. For now, this version will only be found exclusively at GameStop in the US and Canada.

Another of the great figures of NBA 2K23 is about Michael Jordan, who not only occupies the main cover of the game, but will also have a game mode that reviews his career in the world of basketball. We won’t have to wait long to enjoy all this content, as NBA 2K23 will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch next year. September 9.

